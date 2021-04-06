Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.50% of James River Group worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

