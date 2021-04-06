Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5,474.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.63% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $32,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $204.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.32.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

