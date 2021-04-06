Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $35.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,928 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,238,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

