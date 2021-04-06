Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $35 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.51% of Lincoln Electric worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

