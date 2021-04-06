Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $36.89 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.27% of Crown worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 21,593 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.08.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

