Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $37.70 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,969 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.01% of Murphy USA worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Murphy USA by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Murphy USA by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $143.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

