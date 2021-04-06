Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $39.54 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.53% of Berry Global Group worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,621,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,087 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

