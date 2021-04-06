Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $40.51 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $40,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after buying an additional 94,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 212,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after buying an additional 599,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

