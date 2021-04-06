Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $40.91 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 511,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.91% of Maximus worth $40,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Maximus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $93.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

