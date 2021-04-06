Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.56 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.07% of Federal Signal worth $41,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after buying an additional 381,840 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

