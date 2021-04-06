Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.96% of Haynes International worth $36,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYN. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

