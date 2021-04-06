Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.11% of Hercules Capital worth $34,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

