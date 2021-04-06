Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.30% of Hibbett Sports worth $40,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $78.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

