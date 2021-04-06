Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,699 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Best Buy worth $38,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

