Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,447 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.40% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $41,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.