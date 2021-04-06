Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $41,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

