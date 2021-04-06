Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.83% of Hexcel worth $33,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

HXL opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

