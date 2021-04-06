Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.25% of STERIS worth $41,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in STERIS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in STERIS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

STERIS stock opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.42. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

