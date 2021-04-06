Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.77% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $40,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.