Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 133,162 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.19% of Warner Music Group worth $37,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,185,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 732.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMG. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

WMG opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

