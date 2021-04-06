Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,329 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.96% of AAON worth $33,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AAON by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $5,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AAON by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

