Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 31,917 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.78% of Comfort Systems USA worth $34,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $2,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

