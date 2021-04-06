Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 359,307 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.97% of Dril-Quip worth $41,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000.

DRQ stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

