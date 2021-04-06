Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,649 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.06% of CorVel worth $39,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,316,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $833,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,034 shares of company stock worth $10,846,128. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $111.42.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

