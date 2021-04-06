Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 50,160 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 17.78% of Horizon Global worth $40,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 479.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

