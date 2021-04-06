Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 592,781 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592,781 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.64% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $41,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

