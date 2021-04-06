Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 725,775 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,068,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725,775 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.33% of Capstead Mortgage worth $41,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 521,624 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

