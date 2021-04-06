Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 726,006 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.22% of Campbell Soup worth $32,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.