Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.95% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSGS. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $182.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average of $179.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

