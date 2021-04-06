Primas (PST) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00410025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004895 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

