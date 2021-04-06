Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0992 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and $2.00 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,752,169 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

