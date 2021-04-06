Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.59 million and the lowest is $27.60 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $106.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primis Financial.

FRST stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Primis Financial has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.32.

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

