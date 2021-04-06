Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Generac worth $43,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $325.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

