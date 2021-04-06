Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of Perspecta worth $42,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perspecta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after buying an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

