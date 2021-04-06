Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Centene worth $45,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after buying an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.