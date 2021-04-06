Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of ExlService worth $38,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

