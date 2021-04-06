Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.71% of EnPro Industries worth $41,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NPO stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

