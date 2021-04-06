Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $41,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

TTWO stock opened at $183.38 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

