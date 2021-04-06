Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,387 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of AMETEK worth $44,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

