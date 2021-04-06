Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $42,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 176,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

