Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,507 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.34% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $44,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,421.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 103,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,191,988.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,209.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

TMHC stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

