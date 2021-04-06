Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.02% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $41,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

