Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,226 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $42,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after purchasing an additional 665,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $16,134,000.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

