Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.97% of Washington Federal worth $38,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

