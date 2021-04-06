Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $41,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,458 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,875 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

