Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.89 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.12% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $38,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

