Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.76 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $40,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Paychex by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

