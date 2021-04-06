Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.10 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $43,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $168.28 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

