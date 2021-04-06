Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.43 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $44,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

