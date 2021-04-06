Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.95 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,473 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 77,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of eBay worth $44,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

